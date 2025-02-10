 Skip navigation
Quinn Hughes ruled out of 4 Nations Face-Off, with Jake Sanderson taking his spot on US roster

  
Published February 9, 2025 09:55 PM
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Nashville Predators

Jan 29, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) skates with the puck against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

MONTREAL — Vancouver star Quinn Hughes was ruled out of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Sunday because of an undisclosed injury, with fellow defenseman Jake Sanderson taking his spot on the U.S. roster.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner, Hughes appeared to get hurt late in Vancouver’s 5-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Jan. 31 and has missed four games. He has 14 goals and 45 assists in 47 games this season.

Hughes was set to play on an American squad with his younger brother, New Jersey forward Jack Hughes.

Sanderson, the son of former NHL forward Geoff Sanderson, has five goals and 30 assists in 55 games this season for Ottawa.

The Americans will open play Thursday night against Finland in Montreal.