Top News

NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Chicago
Chicago results: Shane van Gisbergen wins NASCAR Xfinity race
Syndication: The Register Guard
Prefontaine Classic: Faith Kipyegon, Beatrice Chebet break world records
Track &amp; Field: 50th Prefontaine Classic Press Conference
2025 Prefontaine Classic Results

Top Clips

oly_atw800_prefontaine_250705.jpg
Duguma hangs on to win Prefontaine Classic 800m
oly_atwlj_prefontaine_250705.jpg
Davis-Woodhall’s final jump seals Prefontaine win
oly_atm200_prefontaine_250705.jpg
Tebogo sets 200m world lead at Prefontaine Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Xfinity Series at Chicago on The CW

July 5, 2025 07:04 PM
Watch the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 on Saturday, July 12 at 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW. Find your channel now: thecw.com/NASCAR. Stream free next day on The CW App.

nbc_nas_junerank_250630.jpg
02:18
NASCAR June ranking: Elliott and Hamlin finish big
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250629.jpg
02:06
Cup drivers recap Atlanta race won by Elliott
nbc_nas_cupatlanta_250628.jpg
14:42
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_trucklimerock_250628.jpg
14:23
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Lime Rock
nbc_nas_nxsatlanta_250627.jpg
09:35
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Atlanta on The CW
nbc_nas_whatdrivesaid_250622.jpg
04:01
Cup drivers recap Pocono race won by Briscoe
nbc_nas_poconohl_250622.jpg
14:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono
nbc_nas_poconoraceway_v2_250621.jpg
09:57
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Pocono on The CW
nbc_nas_poconoqualifier_v2_250621.jpg
08:07
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Pocono
nbc_nas_poconoraceway_250620.jpg
15:15
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250615.jpg
04:24
Cup drivers recap Mexico City race won by SVG
nbc_nas_cupmexico_250615.jpg
16:43
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Mexico City
nbc_nas_xfinitymexico_250614.jpg
09:33
Highlights: Xfinity Series, Mexico City on The CW
nbc_nas_gisbergenintrv_250614.jpg
01:08
SVG: Winning pole in Mexico ‘a cool achievement’
nbc_nas_cupmexquali_250614.jpg
08:54
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Mexico City
nbc_nas_internationalcompv2_250612.jpg
04:32
Best moments from NASCAR international races
nbc_nas_suarezmexico_250611.jpg
02:22
Suárez excited ‘to live the moment’ in Mexico City
nbc_nas_cupmichigan_250608.jpg
16:44
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan
nbc_nas_trucksmichigan_250607.jpg
14:15
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Michigan
briscoe_thumb.jpg
01:37
Briscoe on another pole: Hope 3rd time’s the charm
cup_michigan_quals.jpg
08:19
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Michigan

oly_atw800_prefontaine_250705.jpg
05:05
Duguma hangs on to win Prefontaine Classic 800m
oly_atwlj_prefontaine_250705.jpg
04:00
Davis-Woodhall’s final jump seals Prefontaine win
oly_atm200_prefontaine_250705.jpg
04:17
Tebogo sets 200m world lead at Prefontaine Classic
oly_atw100_prefontaine_jeffersonintv.jpg
51
Jefferson-Wooden ‘coming for it all’ in 2025
oly_atw1500_prefontaine_kipyegonintv.jpg
01:38
Kipyegon ‘grateful’ to make history at Prefontaine
oly_atmmile_prefontaine_nuguseintv.jpg
55
Nuguse ‘left it all out there’ in Bowerman Mile
oly_atw100_prefontaine_shacarriintv.jpg
01:08
Richardson: Prefontaine ‘a stepping stone’
oly_atw1500_prefontaine_250705.jpg
08:32
Kipyegon breaks her own world record in 1500m
oly_atm100_prefontaine_thompsonintv.jpg
01:01
Thompson on 100m win: ‘Bit by bit, we’re working’
oly_atw100_prefontaine_250705.jpg
02:46
Jefferson-Wooden bests Alfred in 100m thriller
nbc_mx_250recap_250705.jpg
08:46
Shimoda becomes third 250 winner in 2025 at Redbud
oly_atw400_prefontaine_250705.jpg
04:57
McLaughlin-Levrone cruises to 400m flat win
nbc_mx_swoll_250705.jpg
01:11
Swoll: ‘Surreal’ to be on podium after injury
nbc_mx_450recap_250705.jpg
07:00
Jett’s poise on display in hard-fought Redbud win
nbc_mx_whatridersaid_250705.jpg
05:56
What riders said after Redbud Motocross
nbc_mx_shimoda_250705.jpg
46
Redbud win a ‘good confidence booster’ for Shimoda
nbc_mx_mosiman_250705.jpg
42
Mosiman ‘put a fight in’ to return to podium
nbc_mx_deegan_250705.jpg
30
Deegan on Redbud result: ‘It is what it is’
oly_atm400_prefontaine_250705.jpg
02:35
Hudson-Smith wins Prefontaine Classic men’s 400m
davis_mpx.jpg
01:43
Thompson eyes repeat win with John Deere lead
nbc_mx_redbudhl_250705.jpg
24:39
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 6, Redbud
nbc_golf_homasound_250705.jpg
07:37
Homa ‘wouldn’t change much’ in position at JDC
nbc_golf_dpwthl_250705.jpg
01:25
Highlights: 2025 BMW International Open, Round 3
oly_atm100_prefontaine_250705.jpg
02:50
Thompson dominates Prefontaine Classic men’s 100m
nbc_golf_jdeereround3_250705.jpg
09:52
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 3
oly_atm400h_prefontaine_250705.jpg
03:18
dos Santos wins Prefontaine Classic 400m hurdles
nbc_golf_davisint_250705.jpg
01:45
Thompson remaining ‘patient’ at John Deere Classic
nbc_mx_cooper_250705.jpg
01:03
Cooper happy to lead laps at Redbud
nbc_mx_hunterl_250705.jpg
22
H. Lawrence ‘fought’ for Redbud podium
nbc_mx_jettintrv_250705.jpg
01:15
Jett: ‘I put my heart’ into Redbud win