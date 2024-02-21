Rangers and forward Jonny Brodzinski agree on a 2-year contract extension

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers and forward Jonny Brodzinski have reached an agreement on a two-year contract extension.

General manager Chris Drury announced the deal on Wednesday. The contract is a one-way deal, with Brodzinski earning $787,500 annually whether he stays in the NHL or is sent down to the minor leagues.

Brodzinski has been a regular in the Rangers’ lineup since being called up from Hartford of the AHL in late November because of injuries to Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko. The 30-year-old has played in 37 games, with four goals and 11 assists. He has won 53.4% of faceoffs this season.

Brodzinski also skated in 16 games with Hartford, scoring 11 goals and adding 14 assists while serving as the team’s captain since the start of the 2021-22 season. Over parts of eight seasons, he has skated in 138 career NHL games with Los Angeles, San Jose and the Rangers, collecting 13 goals and 19 assists.

The Ham Lake, Minnesota, native was drafted by Los Angeles in the fifth round in 2013. He was signed by the Rangers as a free agent in 2020.