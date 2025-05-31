 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_imsa_detroitquali_250530.jpg
2025 IMSA Detroit starting lineup: Acura sweeps front row in taking first pole of season
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky
Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers to miss at least 2 games while in WNBA’s concussion protocol
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts is day-to-day after injuring his left toe in mishap

Top Clips

korda_site.jpg
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend
nbc_golf_usword2_250530.jpg
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
para_ihom_worlds_250530.jpg
USA defeats China at Para Ice Hockey Worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_imsa_detroitquali_250530.jpg
2025 IMSA Detroit starting lineup: Acura sweeps front row in taking first pole of season
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky
Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers to miss at least 2 games while in WNBA’s concussion protocol
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts is day-to-day after injuring his left toe in mishap

Top Clips

korda_site.jpg
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend
nbc_golf_usword2_250530.jpg
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
para_ihom_worlds_250530.jpg
USA defeats China at Para Ice Hockey Worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Erin Hills has been a 'grueling test' at USWO

May 30, 2025 09:06 PM
The Live From crew evaluate how players are handling Erin Hills during the U.S. Women Open, looking at some of the good and bad during Round 2.
Up Next
korda_site.jpg
1:34
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usword2_250530.jpg
15:36
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kordaint_250530.jpg
2:33
Korda ‘very pleased’ after career-best USWO round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kordard2_250530.jpg
7:04
HLs: Korda posts her best U.S. Women’s Open round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_valuedperfrd1_250529.jpg
1:19
Yin co-leads after 4 under U.S. Women’s Open Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250529.jpg
9:38
Korda in a good spot after even-par USWO Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lgpausopenrd1_250529.jpg
18:21
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mikewhan_250529.jpg
10:10
Whan: Growth of golf in U.S. driven by women
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_erinhillshole9v2_250528.jpg
8:39
Short par-3 9th at Erin Hills anything but sweet
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_thompsonthitikul_250528.jpg
2:27
How Thitikul gets more from her game with Callaway
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_lydiakofeature_250528.jpg
06:19
Tracing Ko’s history-making career success
iwai_site.jpg
03:31
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Round 4
nbc_golf_mayaopen3hl_250524.jpg
03:05
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_lpgamexicord2_250523.jpg
08:19
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_lpga_mexrivmayaopenrd1lites_250522.jpg
08:02
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_lpga_lochoaint_250522.jpg
03:49
Ochoa ‘emotional’ about LPGA’s return to Mexico
nbc_golf_titleistmaguire_250521.jpg
46
Titleist gives Maguire ‘peace of mind’ on course
nbc_golf_titleistmadsen_250521.jpg
01:00
Why Madsen relies on Titleist Pro V1x
nbc_golf_mizuhord4_250511.jpg
05:34
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_lpga_mizuhoround3_250510.jpg
11:37
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_mizuhord2_250509.jpg
09:25
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_mizuhord1_250508.jpg
09:42
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, First Round
nbc_golf_blackdesertfinalrd_250504.jpg
12:29
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Final Round
lpga_black_desert_rd_3.jpg
09:21
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgablkdesertrd2_250502.jpg
07:36
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgablackdeserthl_250501.jpg
10:43
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 1

Latest Clips

para_ihom_worlds_250530.jpg
15:12
USA defeats China at Para Ice Hockey Worlds
oly_at_gstphilly_michaeljohnsonintv.jpg
05:36
Johnson reveals favorite Grand Slam Track moment
nbc_golf_memorialrd2_250530.jpg
11:30
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 2
oly_at_gstphilly_mclaughlinintv.jpg
03:09
McLaughlin-Levrone to run first flat 100m as a pro
nbc_imsa_yellolyintrv_2505030.jpg
01:39
Yelloly nabs first-career IMSA GTP pole in Detroit
nbc_imsa_detroitquali_250530.jpg
07:17
Qualifying Highlights: Detroit Sports Car Classic
nbc_roto_danielpalencia_250530.jpg
01:09
Palencia ‘asserts himself’ as Cubs closer
nbc_roto_ajsmithshawver_250530.jpg
01:20
Smith-Shawver put on 60-day IL with elbow injury
nbc_roto_juansoto_250530.jpg
01:09
Is Soto feeling pressure of Mets mega contract?
nbc_roto_kyrenwilliams_250530.jpg
01:38
Rams have made ‘positive progress’ with Williams
nbc_roto_miketrout_250530.jpg
01:04
Trout ‘surprisingly’ reinstated from injured list
nbc_roto_isiahpacheco_250530.jpg
01:32
Pacheco ‘looks tremendous’ in Chiefs OTAs
oly_at_gstphilly_bednarekintv.jpg
05:46
Bednarek gives back to youth in Philadelphia
nbc_roto_rasheerice_250530.jpg
01:14
Rice trending up with no limitations at OTAs
nbc_dps_sportsteammusic_250530.jpg
10:57
Should teams only use music from their city/state?
oly_at_gstphilly_gabbythomasintv.jpg
04:00
Thomas relives Paris, sets goals for 2025 season
oly_at_gstphilly_colehockerintv.jpg
05:26
Hocker’s kick coming along nicely ahead of Philly
nbc_roto_frenchopen_250530.jpg
01:51
Swiatek, Sabalenka headline French Open favorites
nbc_roto_consmythetrophy_250530.jpg
02:20
McDavid, Draisaitl among Conn Smythe best bets
nbc_smx_WMXcoordinator_250530.jpg
05:40
How Women’s Motocross embodies ‘a bigger purpose’
nbc_roto_psgintermilan_250530.jpg
01:55
Target live betting in Champions League final
nbc_roto_knickspistons_250530.jpg
02:00
Pacers home favorites against Knicks in Game 6
nbc_smx_HGTWNodds_250530.jpg
04:51
Pro Motocross title, Hangtown ‘a two horse race’
Tomac.jpg
04:15
Hangtown is Tomac’s ‘strength’ with three 450 wins
nbc_dps_rosstucker_250530.jpg
14:23
Who is facing most pressure for 2025 NFL season?
nbc_smx_insider30board_250530.jpg
10:18
Jett vs. Tomac is a ‘gift we don’t get often’
nbc_dps_coreyalexander_250530.jpg
14:49
What should level of concern be for Pacers fans?
nbc_golf_webbintv_250530.jpg
15:39
Webb looks back on her U.S. Women’s Open success
nbc_smx_motohypevidep_250530.jpg
17
Gear up for MotoAmerica Superbikes on Peacock
nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
04:02
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL’s best?