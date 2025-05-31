Watch Now
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend
Friday's Valued Performance (presented by Ally) at the U.S. Women's Open belongs to Nelly Korda, who fired a 5-under 67 to enter the weekend just three shots off the lead at Erin Hills Golf Course.
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO
The Live From crew evaluate how players are handling Erin Hills during the U.S. Women Open, looking at some of the good and bad during Round 2.
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots from the second round of the U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills Golf Course in Erin, Wisconsin.
Korda ‘very pleased’ after career-best USWO round
Nelly Korda watches the highlights -- and, yes, lowlights -- of her stellar 5-under 67 second round of the U.S. Women's Open and walks Amy Rogers through her outing and takeaways.
HLs: Korda posts her best U.S. Women’s Open round
Watch the top moments (with a blooper or two) from Nelly Korda's stellar second round of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills Golf Course.
Yin co-leads after 4 under U.S. Women’s Open Rd. 1
Angel Yin started hot at the U.S. Women's Open, firing a 4-under 68 to enter Friday tied atop the leaderboard.
Korda in a good spot after even-par USWO Round 1
Watch highlights from Nelly Korda's even-par U.S. Women's Open Thursday at Erin Hills Golf Course and hear from the world No. 1 about staying patient before Live From reviews a solid, and nearly great, round.
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots from the first round of the U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills Golf Course in Erin, Wisconsin.
Whan: Growth of golf in U.S. driven by women
USGA CEO Mike Whan discusses how the U.S. Women's Open showcases the growth of women's golf and reflects on his time leading the LPGA.
Short par-3 9th at Erin Hills anything but sweet
Keep your eyes on the short yet "diabolical" par-3 9th this weekend in the U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills. Nelly Korda, Allisen Corpuz and Paige Mackenzie explain what makes it so challenging.
How Thitikul gets more from her game with Callaway
Jeeno Thitikul goes inside her golf bag with Johnny Thompson to share how she has found success with Callaway's Elyte Triple Diamond Driver and Opus wedges on the LPGA Tour ahead of the U.S. Women's Open.