
2024 Denver Broncos Fantasy Preview
SX Tampa Max Anstie
Max Anstie completes return to Star Yamaha with Southwick start
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA Championship - Round One
Club pro accomplishes insane hole-in-one feat at U.S. Senior Open

Top Clips

oly24_atm200_trials_knightonheat_240627.jpg
Knighton impresses during 200m heat at U.S. Trials
oly24_atm200_trials_bednarekheat_240627.jpg
Bednarek tops 200m heat to qualify for semis
oly24_atwsc_trials_final_240627.jpg
Constien outlasts competition to win 3000m steeple

Trending Teams


Washington Commanders

St. Louis Cardinals

New York Yankees
Report: Predators, franchise goalie Juuse Saros agree to terms on an 8-year contract

  
Published June 28, 2024 10:34 AM
Juuse Saros

May 3, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) makes a glove save against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period in game six of the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Roberts/Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Nashville Predators have agreed to terms on the framework of an eight-year contract extension with franchise goaltender Juuse Saros, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be signed until Monday.

Reports indicated the deal is worth just under $62 million, which would make his salary cap hit roughly $7.74 million through the 2032-33 NHL season. Saros finished fifth in Vezina Trophy voting as the league’s top netminder after backstopping Nashville to the playoffs.

The 29-year-old from Finland has been among the best goalies in hockey over the past five-plus seasons, from playing in tandem with countryman Pekka Rinne to succeeding him as the Predators’ starter. The past two years, he has played the most games, seen the most shots and made the most saves.

Saros in 350 regular-season games, 333 starts, has a 2.63 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.