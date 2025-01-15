 Skip navigation
Struggling Penguins to place 2-time All-Star goaltender Tristan Jarry on waivers

  
Published January 15, 2025 03:09 PM
Tristan Jarry

Jan 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) stands for the national anthem against the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Charles LeClaire/Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins could be moving on from two-time All-Star goaltender Tristan Jarry.

The club announced it would place Jarry on waivers.

The 29-year-old Jarry is 8-7-4 with a 3.32 goals against average and a .886 save percentage this season for Pittsburgh, which heads into a seven-game road trip later this week on the fringe of the playoff race in the underwhelming Eastern Conference.

The decision comes 18 months after the club signed Jarry to a five-year deal with an average annual value of $5.375 million. Jarry was an All-Star in 2020 and 2022 but has struggled most of the last two seasons.

Jarry ceded the starting job to Alex Nedeljkovic last spring. While he reclaimed his spot atop the depth chart entering this season, he stumbled out of the gate and was sent to the American Hockey League for a lengthy conditioning stint.

Jarry has been particularly poor early in games. He’s allowed a goal on an opponent’s first shot six times this season and allowed a shorthanded goal on Seattle’s second shot in a 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

It seems unlikely a team would be willing to claim Jarry and pick up his salary, potentially opening the door for him to be reassigned to the AHL.