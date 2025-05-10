Vegas’ Nicolas Roy fined but not suspended for cross-checking Edmonton’s Trent Frederic in the face

NEW YORK — Vegas Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy was fined but not suspended Friday for cross-checking the Edmonton Oilers’ Trent Frederic in the face in overtime of Game 2 of the second-round playoff series.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the fine of $7,813, the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement, after a disciplinary hearing with him. Roy was ejected with a five-minute match penalty for his two-handed stick to Frederic after a board battle with him 5 1/2 minutes into OT on Thursday night.

The Oilers did not score on the ensuring power play but won not long after on a goal by Leon Draisaitl from Connor McDavid. Vegas trails the best-of-seven series 2-0 with Game 3 Saturday night at Edmonton.