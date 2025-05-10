Vegas’ Nicolas Roy fined but not suspended for cross-checking Edmonton’s Trent Frederic in the face

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Final Four Championship Game-Gonzaga vs North Carolina
Out-of-bounds plays could be reviewed only by coach challenge under NCAA rules panel recommendation
NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: "NBC Sports" Logo -- NBC Photo
Marchand scores in OT, Panthers top Maple Leafs 5-4 to cut series deficit to 2-1
NHL: Utah Hockey Club at Los Angeles Kings
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says league encouraged by status of CBA talks with players

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tigerglennabbey_250509.jpg
Wagner NAILS Tiger 2000 Glen Abbey bunker shot
nbc_golf_mizuhord2_250509.jpg
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_truistround2_250509.jpg
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Final Four Championship Game-Gonzaga vs North Carolina
Out-of-bounds plays could be reviewed only by coach challenge under NCAA rules panel recommendation
NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: "NBC Sports" Logo -- NBC Photo
Marchand scores in OT, Panthers top Maple Leafs 5-4 to cut series deficit to 2-1
NHL: Utah Hockey Club at Los Angeles Kings
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says league encouraged by status of CBA talks with players

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tigerglennabbey_250509.jpg
Wagner NAILS Tiger 2000 Glen Abbey bunker shot
nbc_golf_mizuhord2_250509.jpg
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_truistround2_250509.jpg
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Vegas’ Nicolas Roy fined but not suspended for cross-checking Edmonton’s Trent Frederic in the face

  
Published May 9, 2025 11:54 PM
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights

May 8, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Trent Frederic (21) is helped off the ice after taking a cross check to his face from Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (not pictured) during an overtime period of game two of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

NEW YORK — Vegas Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy was fined but not suspended Friday for cross-checking the Edmonton Oilers’ Trent Frederic in the face in overtime of Game 2 of the second-round playoff series.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the fine of $7,813, the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement, after a disciplinary hearing with him. Roy was ejected with a five-minute match penalty for his two-handed stick to Frederic after a board battle with him 5 1/2 minutes into OT on Thursday night.

The Oilers did not score on the ensuring power play but won not long after on a goal by Leon Draisaitl from Connor McDavid. Vegas trails the best-of-seven series 2-0 with Game 3 Saturday night at Edmonton.