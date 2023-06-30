2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Iga Swiatek is the top seed in the Wimbledon women’s singles draw, but it has been her least successful major.

Poland’s Swiatek looks to become the first woman of her generation to win five Grand Slam singles titles. Her best finish in three Wimbledon main draw appearances was a fourth round exit last year, though she did win the junior title in 2018.

Swiatek withdrew from her lone Wimbledon tune-up event before Friday’s semifinals citing fever and possible food poisoning.

The defending Wimbledon champion is Russian-born Kazakh Elena Rybakina, who withdrew during last month’s French Open due to illness. Then on Monday, Rybakina withdrew from a Wimbledon tune-up event, also citing a viral illness.

Though Serena Williams retired last year, older sister Venus, 43, received a wild card to compete in her 24th Wimbledon singles draw.

The top American hopes are No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula and No. 7 seed Coco Gauff.



2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw

(may need to zoom in on desktop)