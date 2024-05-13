2024 Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai broadcast schedule

More Americans can clinch spots in the Paris Games through the Olympic Qualifier Series, a two-part event that starts this week in Shanghai with finals live on Peacock.

At the Olympic Qualifier Series, Paris spots are at stake in BMX freestyle, breaking, skateboarding and sport climbing. The qualified athletes will be finalized after the second leg in Budapest from June 20-23.

The separate world championships for BMX racing also air live on Peacock from Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Friday and Saturday.

Key Americans expected to compete in Shanghai include BMX freestyle cyclist Hannah Roberts, who won silver in the event’s Olympic debut in Tokyo and owns five world titles.

The expected skateboarding field is headlined by Nyjah Huston (six-time world champion in street) and Jagger Eaton (only person to win world titles in park and street).

In climbing, which also made its Olympic debut in 2021, Tokyo Olympians Kyra Condie and Brooke Raboutou are among those in direct competition for one possible U.S. women’s spot in the combined event, which is made up of the disciplines of bouldering and lead.

Natalia Grossman previously made the team in the combined by winning the Pan American Games last October.

Up to one American man and woman can qualify for breaking’s Olympic debut via the qualifier series. Victor Montalvo and Sunny Choi previously clinched spots by winning world and Pan American titles last year, respectively.

Decorated breakers Logan Edra (known as Logistx on stage) and Jeffrey Louis (known as Jeffro on stage) are among the Americans expected to compete in Shanghai and Budapest.

At BMX racing worlds, the U.S. contingent includes Alise Willoughby, the 2016 Olympic silver medalist and 2017 and 2019 World champion.

The U.S. BMX racing team for the Paris Games has yet to be announced.

Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai/BMX Racing World Championships Broadcast Schedule