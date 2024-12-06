 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Grenoble
2024 Grand Prix Final figure skating results
trophy_1920_presidents_cup_roses.jpg
PGA of America could follow PGA Tour’s example of a ‘stipend’ payment to U.S. cup players
Georgia Tech v Georgia
College football conference championship schedule: Times, how to watch, who’s playing

Top Clips

nbc_gc_woods2000_241206.jpg
Analyzing Tiger’s legendary 2000 season
nbc_gc_grassleagueintrv_241206.jpg
Grass League showcases ‘high stakes’ par 3 golf
nbc_gc_homahl_241206.jpg
HLs: Homa struggles at Nedbank Golf Challenge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Grenoble
2024 Grand Prix Final figure skating results
trophy_1920_presidents_cup_roses.jpg
PGA of America could follow PGA Tour’s example of a ‘stipend’ payment to U.S. cup players
Georgia Tech v Georgia
College football conference championship schedule: Times, how to watch, who’s playing

Top Clips

nbc_gc_woods2000_241206.jpg
Analyzing Tiger’s legendary 2000 season
nbc_gc_grassleagueintrv_241206.jpg
Grass League showcases ‘high stakes’ par 3 golf
nbc_gc_homahl_241206.jpg
HLs: Homa struggles at Nedbank Golf Challenge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Olympic champion swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui provisionally suspended in whereabouts case

  
Published December 6, 2024 02:48 PM
Ahmed Hafnaoui

Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui looks on after competing in a heat of the men’s 400m freestyle swimming event during the 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Aspire Dome in Doha on February 11, 2024. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Olympic swimming gold medalist Ahmed Hafnaoui voluntarily accepted a provisional suspension in a case involving providing his location for drug-testing purposes.

Hafnaoui, a 22-year-old Tunisian, has been charged with three whereabouts failures in a 12-month span by the International Testing Agency.

Whereabouts failures are missed drug tests and/or filing failures. A filing failure could mean incorrectly filling out forms to tell drug testers where an athlete can be found, or not submitting quarterly forms at all.

Provisional suspensions can be issued while awaiting a hearing on charges to determine a final sanction, if any. Suspensions for whereabouts failures can range from one to two years.

“Pending the resolution of this matter, Mr. Hafnaoui has voluntarily accepted a provisional suspension,” according to the Aquatics Integrity Unit. “Given that the case is underway, there will be no further comments during the ongoing proceedings.”

Hafnaoui authored arguably the biggest swimming upset of the Tokyo Olympics, qualifying last into the eight-man 400m freestyle final and then winning the race.

He entered Tokyo ranked 17th in the world in the 400m free in 2021 and lowered his personal best by 2.8 seconds between the heats and final.

At the 2023 World Championships, Hafnaoui won the 800m and 1500m frees in the third-fastest times in history in each race, plus took silver in the 400m free.

He didn’t compete at the Paris Olympics after saying in May that he was dealing with an undisclosed injury, according to Agence France-Presse.