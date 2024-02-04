Alex Hall, Colby Stevenson go one-two in Mammoth ski slopestyle

Alex Hall earned his first top-level ski slopestyle victory since taking Olympic gold in 2022, leading a U.S. one-two with Colby Stevenson at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain, California.

Hall, 25, won with an 86.66-point run on Saturday, edging Stevenson by 1.78 points.

Last week, Hall took second in slopestyle behind Olympic big air champion Birk Ruud of Norway at the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado.

Hall also had second- and third-place finishes in World Cups in 2023.

Stevenson, the Olympic big air silver medalist, posted his best World Cup slopestyle finish since March 2021.

Also at Mammoth, the U.S. took the top eight spots in men’s ski halfpipe led by two-time Olympic medalist Alex Ferreira. The final was canceled due to weather, so qualifying results were counted.

The ski halfpipe finals cancellation meant the end of Eileen Gu’s nearly three-year win streak. Gu was second in qualifying behind Canadian Amy Fraser.

Mammoth Grand Prix highlights air Feb. 11 on CNBC at 10 a.m. ET and NBC at noon with coverage also streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.