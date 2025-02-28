Breezy Johnson follows World Championships golds with first World Cup podium in 3 years

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
NASCAR Friday schedule at COTA Austin
Tennis: Australian Open
Jannik Sinner’s nomination for Laureus sportsman of year withdrawn after ban
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/c_crop,h_868,w_1157,x_74,y_4/c_scale,h_1052,w_1402/l_rivals_logo_dark_watermark2.png/o_70/c_limit,fl_relative,h_0.3,w_0.3/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_0.04,y_0/f_png,q_auto/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/sjpg2bvzux5d0mnc6sbl
West Spotlight: Prospects on the rise
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_notampering_250228.jpg
NFL: There’s no tampering between Brady, Stafford
nbc_pft_smithtag_250228.jpg
Chiefs will place franchise tag on Smith
nbc_bte_youth_250227.jpg
Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes odds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
NASCAR Friday schedule at COTA Austin
Tennis: Australian Open
Jannik Sinner’s nomination for Laureus sportsman of year withdrawn after ban
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/c_crop,h_868,w_1157,x_74,y_4/c_scale,h_1052,w_1402/l_rivals_logo_dark_watermark2.png/o_70/c_limit,fl_relative,h_0.3,w_0.3/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_0.04,y_0/f_png,q_auto/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/sjpg2bvzux5d0mnc6sbl
West Spotlight: Prospects on the rise
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_notampering_250228.jpg
NFL: There’s no tampering between Brady, Stafford
nbc_pft_smithtag_250228.jpg
Chiefs will place franchise tag on Smith
nbc_bte_youth_250227.jpg
Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes odds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Breezy Johnson follows World Championships golds with first World Cup podium in 3 years

  
Published February 28, 2025 07:32 AM

American Breezy Johnson made her first Alpine skiing World Cup podium in three years in her first top-level race since winning two gold medals at the World Championships.

Austrian Cornelia Hütter won by 15 hundredths of a second over German Emma Aicher in Kvitfjell, Norway, on Friday. Johnson was four tenths back.

“I definitely risked a lot,” Johnson told Austrian broadcaster ORF. “I kind of paid for it in a couple of spots, so I was a little surprised with the result.”

Johnson was followed by American teammates Jackie Wiles (eighth place), Lindsey Vonn (13th) and Lauren Macuga (15th). The U.S. put four women in the top 15 of a World Cup downhill for the first time since January 2018.

ALPINE SKIING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Johnson, 29, previously made seven World Cup downhill podiums in 2020 and 2021, all second- and third-place finishes.

She did not make another top-level podium until winning the world title in the downhill three weeks ago.

In the three-plus years in between, Johnson missed the 2022 Olympics after tearing cartilage in her right knee in a training crash. She also served a 14-month ban in 2023 and 2024 for failing to properly provide her whereabouts for out-of-competition drug testing.

Athletes can be banned up to two years for whereabouts failures. Johnson’s level of fault was “relatively low given the circumstances of the case,” according to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

Johnson spent much of 2024 training separate from the U.S. team due to the terms of the suspension. It took eight races this season for her to break back into the top 10 of a World Cup race.

She then placed fourth in the last World Cup downhill before the World Championships. At worlds, she earned two gold medals, also pairing with Mikaela Shiffrin to win the new team combined event, which makes its Olympic debut in 2026.

Johnson is ranked sixth in this season’s World Cup downhill standings through five of eight scheduled races.

The women’s Alpine World Cup continues Saturday with another downhill in Kvitfjell, airing on Skiandsnowboard.live.

oly_aswsl_shiffrinfirstwin.jpg
Mikaela Shiffrin’s most memorable of her 100 World Cup wins
Mikaela Shiffrin’s most memorable FIS Alpine skiing World Cup wins from her career dating to 2012.