Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule

The 2024-25 Alpine skiing World Cup season, featuring Mikaela Shiffrin, airs live from October through March on NBC Sports, Peacock and skiandsnowboard.live.

The season starts this weekend with women’s and men’s giant slaloms in Sölden, Austria.

There will be races in the U.S. on three consecutive weekends: women in Killington, Vermont, from Nov. 30-Dec. 1; men in Beaver Creek, Colorado, from Dec. 6-8 and women in Beaver Creek from Dec. 14-15.

The biennial world championships will be in February in Saalbach, Austria. The U.S. hosts the World Cup Finals in March in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Last season, Shiffrin won nine races, bringing her career record total to 97, despite being sidelined for an 11-race stretch after a Jan. 26 downhill crash.

This season, she can become the second athlete to win 100 individual World Cup events in any Winter Olympic discipline. Retired Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen won 114 times.

On the men’s side, Swiss Marco Odermatt can become the third Alpine skier to win four consecutive overall season titles after Austrians Annemarie Moser-Pröll (1971-75) and Marcel Hirscher (2012-19).

Hirscher is expected to race this season for the first time since retiring following the 2018-19 season.

2024-25 Alpine Skiing World Cup Broadcast Schedule

Schedule will be added to as the season progresses.

