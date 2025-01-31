 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v BOS
Tiger Woods in field for Genesis Invitational, tournament announces
NBA: Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Waiver Wired: Bilal Coulibaly, Nikola Jovic worth targeting
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Opening Night
The Most Popular Bets of Super Bowl 59

Top Clips

ricky_williams_mpx.jpg
Williams was ‘butthurt’ about his 2000 draft fate
nbc_dlb_simmons_250207.jpg
Simmons finalizing contract buyout with Nets
nbc_berry_batemanint_250207.jpg
Bateman on Jackson’s MVP snub: ‘He was robbed’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v BOS
Tiger Woods in field for Genesis Invitational, tournament announces
NBA: Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Waiver Wired: Bilal Coulibaly, Nikola Jovic worth targeting
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Opening Night
The Most Popular Bets of Super Bowl 59

Top Clips

ricky_williams_mpx.jpg
Williams was ‘butthurt’ about his 2000 draft fate
nbc_dlb_simmons_250207.jpg
Simmons finalizing contract buyout with Nets
nbc_berry_batemanint_250207.jpg
Bateman on Jackson’s MVP snub: ‘He was robbed’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships TV, live stream schedule

  
Published January 31, 2025 09:30 AM

Every race of the 2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships airs live on Peacock from Saalbach, Austria.

The World Championships from Feb. 4-16 feature men’s and women’s downhill, super-G, giant slalom, slalom and team combined races, plus a mixed-gender team parallel event to start the competition.

Lindsey Vonn, the 2010 Olympic downhill gold medalist who this season came out of a five-year retirement, is expected to race in at least the super-G (Feb. 6) and downhill (Feb. 8) in the first week.

Vonn is already the oldest individual female medalist in World Championships history — taking downhill bronze at age 34 in 2019 in her last race before retirement. This season, her best finishes in seven World Cup starts are fourth (super-G) and sixth (downhill).

Mikaela Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, is targeting her primary events in the second week of worlds: giant slalom (Feb. 13) and slalom (Feb. 15).

Shiffrin could be part of the team combined (Feb. 11), but her race schedule is dependent on how her training goes over the next week-plus coming back from tearing oblique muscles in a Nov. 30 giant slalom crash.

She raced last Thursday for the first time since the injury, placing 10th in a World Cup slalom.

Shiffrin, 29, is already the most decorated Alpine skier in modern world championships history with seven gold medals (tied for the most since World War II) and 14 total medals (most since World War II outright) in 17 individual race starts dating to 2013.

Swiss Marco Odermatt headlines the men’s races. Odermatt, 27, has won seven times this World Cup season and leads the standings in the downhill, super-G and GS.

He won the giant slalom at the 2022 Olympics, plus the downhill and giant slalom at the 2023 Worlds.

With a super-G win this year, Odermatt can become the fourth man to own world titles in the downhill, super-G and GS after countryman Pirmin Zurbriggen, Austrian Hermann Maier and American Bode Miller. The super-G debuted at worlds in 1987.

2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships Schedule

DateEventTime (ET)Platform
Tue., Feb. 4Team Parallel9:15 a.m.Peacock
Thu., Feb. 6Women’s Super-G5:30 a.m.Peacock
Fri., Feb. 7Men’s Super-G5:30 a.m.Peacock
Sat., Feb. 8Women’s Downhill5:30 a.m.Peacock
Stifel Snow Show2:30 p.m.CNBC
Highlights3 p.m.NBC | Peacock
Sun., Feb. 9Men’s Downhill5:30 a.m.Peacock
Highlights1 p.m.NBC | Peacock
Tue., Feb. 11Women’s Team Combined (Run 1)4 a.m.Peacock
Women’s Team Combined (Run 2)7:15 a.m.Peacock
Wed., Feb. 12Men’s Team Combined (Run 1)4 a.m.Peacock
Men’s Team Combined (Run 2)7:15 a.m.Peacock
Thu., Feb. 13Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 1)3:45 a.m.Peacock
Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2)7:15 a.m.Peacock
Fri., Feb. 14Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 1)3:45 a.m.Peacock
Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 2)7:15 a.m.Peacock
Sat., Feb. 15Women’s Slalom (Run 1)3:45 a.m.Peacock
Women’s Slalom (Run 2)7:15 a.m.Peacock
Highlights3 p.m.NBC | Peacock
Sun., Feb. 16Men’s Slalom (Run 1)3:45 a.m.Peacock
Men’s Slalom (Run 2)7:15 a.m.Peacock
Highlights4 p.m.NBC | Peacock
Lindsey Vonn Comeback
Lindsey Vonn: 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics would be my ultimate goal
Lindsey Vonn announced for the first time in her comeback that she is racing to get to a fifth Olympics.