2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships TV, live stream schedule

Every race of the 2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships airs live on Peacock from Saalbach, Austria.

The World Championships from Feb. 4-16 feature men’s and women’s downhill, super-G, giant slalom, slalom and team combined races, plus a mixed-gender team parallel event to start the competition.

Lindsey Vonn, the 2010 Olympic downhill gold medalist who this season came out of a five-year retirement, is expected to race in at least the super-G (Feb. 6) and downhill (Feb. 8) in the first week.

Vonn is already the oldest individual female medalist in World Championships history — taking downhill bronze at age 34 in 2019 in her last race before retirement. This season, her best finishes in seven World Cup starts are fourth (super-G) and sixth (downhill).

Mikaela Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, is targeting her primary events in the second week of worlds: giant slalom (Feb. 13) and slalom (Feb. 15).

Shiffrin could be part of the team combined (Feb. 11), but her race schedule is dependent on how her training goes over the next week-plus coming back from tearing oblique muscles in a Nov. 30 giant slalom crash.

She raced last Thursday for the first time since the injury, placing 10th in a World Cup slalom.

Shiffrin, 29, is already the most decorated Alpine skier in modern world championships history with seven gold medals (tied for the most since World War II) and 14 total medals (most since World War II outright) in 17 individual race starts dating to 2013.

Swiss Marco Odermatt headlines the men’s races. Odermatt, 27, has won seven times this World Cup season and leads the standings in the downhill, super-G and GS.

He won the giant slalom at the 2022 Olympics, plus the downhill and giant slalom at the 2023 Worlds.

With a super-G win this year, Odermatt can become the fourth man to own world titles in the downhill, super-G and GS after countryman Pirmin Zurbriggen, Austrian Hermann Maier and American Bode Miller. The super-G debuted at worlds in 1987.

2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships Schedule

Date Event Time (ET) Platform Tue., Feb. 4 Team Parallel 9:15 a.m. Peacock Thu., Feb. 6 Women’s Super-G 5:30 a.m. Peacock Fri., Feb. 7 Men’s Super-G 5:30 a.m. Peacock Sat., Feb. 8 Women’s Downhill 5:30 a.m. Peacock Stifel Snow Show 2:30 p.m. CNBC Highlights 3 p.m. NBC | Peacock Sun., Feb. 9 Men’s Downhill 5:30 a.m. Peacock Highlights 1 p.m. NBC | Peacock Tue., Feb. 11 Women’s Team Combined (Run 1) 4 a.m. Peacock Women’s Team Combined (Run 2) 7:15 a.m. Peacock Wed., Feb. 12 Men’s Team Combined (Run 1) 4 a.m. Peacock Men’s Team Combined (Run 2) 7:15 a.m. Peacock Thu., Feb. 13 Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) 3:45 a.m. Peacock Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) 7:15 a.m. Peacock Fri., Feb. 14 Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) 3:45 a.m. Peacock Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) 7:15 a.m. Peacock Sat., Feb. 15 Women’s Slalom (Run 1) 3:45 a.m. Peacock Women’s Slalom (Run 2) 7:15 a.m. Peacock Highlights 3 p.m. NBC | Peacock Sun., Feb. 16 Men’s Slalom (Run 1) 3:45 a.m. Peacock Men’s Slalom (Run 2) 7:15 a.m. Peacock Highlights 4 p.m. NBC | Peacock