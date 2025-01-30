Members of U.S. figure skating community were on flight that collided with Army helicopter

“Several members” of the U.S. figure skating community were aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with an Army helicopter Wednesday night in Washington, D.C., according to U.S. Figure Skating.

“These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas,” U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement. “We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available.”

The flight carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport, officials said Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

“We are now at the point where we are switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation,” D.C. fire and EMS chief John Donnelly said Thursday. “At this point we don’t believe there are any survivors from this accident.”

At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River. Crews were still searching for other casualties.

Doug Zeghibe, CEO and Executive Director of The Skating Club of Boston, said in a statement, “Our sport and this Club have suffered a horrible loss with this tragedy. Skating is a tight-knit community where parents and kids come together 6 or 7 days a week to train and work together. Everyone is like family. Of the skaters, coaches and parents on the plane, we believe six were from The Skating Club of Boston. We are devastated and completely at a loss for words.”

The International Skating Union said in a statement that the global skating community is “deeply shocked by the tragic accident involving an American Airlines flight in Washington, D.C. last night. We are heartbroken to learn that figure skaters, along with their families, friends, and coaches, are understood to be among those on board. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Figure skating is more than a sport — it’s a close-knit family — and we stand together. We remain in close contact with U.S. Figure Skating and offer our full support during this incredibly difficult time.”

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic air accident in Washington DC. On behalf of the IOC, and personally, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to all those affected, which we understand may include Olympians, young athletes, and their support staff. Our thoughts are with all the victims, their families and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”