Olympic rings to adorn Eiffel Tower

A set of Olympic rings will be installed on the Eiffel Tower for the Paris Games.

The rings will be approximately 200 feet above the ground on the Eiffel Tower, which is more than 1,000 feet tall, according to a Le Parisien report that was confirmed by Paris 2024 on Tuesday.

A 95-foot-long and 49-foot-high set of rings, made entirely of recycled French steel, will be displayed on the south side of the 135-year-old historic landmark in central Paris, overlooking the Seine River.

Work on the Eiffel Tower to install the rings is set to begin at the end of the month, the organizers said.

The Eiffel Tower will be very involved in the Olympics, which open July 26, and the Paralympics, which open Aug. 28.

The Olympic Opening Ceremony, which features a parade of boats carrying athletes along the Seine, will climax near the tower.

Olympic beach volleyball and Paralympic five-a-side soccer will be held in stadiums in front of the tower. The men’s and women’s marathons will pass by the tower near the finish.

The Olympic and Paralympic medals contain pieces of the tower.

Giant sets of Olympic rings have adorned famous sites at past Games, including on Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach in 2016, London’s Tower Bridge in 2012 and the Sydney Harbour Bridge in 2000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.