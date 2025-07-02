Behind the scenes with Team USA at Universal Shoot

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Women’s Pro Baseball League to hold tryouts at Nationals Park as it aims for 2026 debut
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Royals at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 2
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Jacob Misiorowski finds control on and off the mound in his tremendous start
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Top Clips
John Deere a great opportunity for young players
Johnson talks turning 50, golf future, Ryder Cup
Heat must address ‘stale’ roster
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Women’s Pro Baseball League to hold tryouts at Nationals Park as it aims for 2026 debut
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Royals at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 2
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Jacob Misiorowski finds control on and off the mound in his tremendous start
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Top Clips
John Deere a great opportunity for young players
Johnson talks turning 50, golf future, Ryder Cup
Heat must address ‘stale’ roster
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Behind the scenes with Team USA at Universal Shoot
July 2, 2025 11:34 AM
Go behind the scenes with Team USA's Winter Olympians and Paralympians at the Universal Shoot ahead of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.
Related Videos
07:01
Gaines previews 2025 World Aquatics Championships
02:08
Marchand watches back 200m fly final from Paris
01:59
Celebrating one year of By Way of Africa
02:56
Kipyegon working toward bright future for daughter
10:15
How passion fuels Shiffrin through highs and lows
05:51
Casas holds off Foster in men’s 200m IM
05:38
Walsh ties Douglass’ 50m free American record
07:20
Walsh powers to 200m individual medley win
05:04
Alexy wins men’s 50m freestyle at U.S Nationals
06:19
Finke takes first in men’s 800m freestyle
05:33
Ledecky dominates 1500m freestyle
08:22
Maurer sets U.S. Open record in 400m freestyle
06:18
Smith, Berkoff finish 1-2 in 100m backstroke
06:20
Douglass holds off King to win 100m breaststroke
08:31
Ledecky wins national title in 400m freestyle
05:14
Berkoff sets American record in 50m backstroke
05:07
King remains dominant in 50m breaststroke
04:48
Casas wins national title in men’s 100m butterfly
06:23
Walsh sets new championship record in 100m fly
09:11
Finke rallies over Foster in 400m IM at nationals
05:08
Walsh breaks her own American record in 50m fly
06:55
Curzan earns measure of redemption in 200m back
06:34
Douglass, Walsh finish 1-2 in 200m breaststroke
06:30
Hobson swims to U.S. Open record in 200m free
07:00
Weinstein tops Ledecky in 200m free at nationals
02:13
Olympians, Paralympians take on Top Chef in Milan
19:46
Finke outclasses field in men’s 1500m free in Indy
14:22
Ledecky sets scintillating time in 800m freestyle
05:41
Alexy smokes the competition in 100m freestyle
05:37
Huske outduels Walsh in 100m free at U.S. Champs
Latest Clips
05:36
John Deere a great opportunity for young players
10:40
Johnson talks turning 50, golf future, Ryder Cup
03:41
Heat must address ‘stale’ roster
01:54
PSG’s team total the ‘best bet’ against Bayern
01:40
Liberty vs. Sparks: Bet under for Plum
06:40
John Deere benefiting from Tour’s new structure
02:06
Nuggets make ‘mind-blowing’ moves in free agency
01:49
Target Thorbjornsen at +3500 to win John Deere
01:53
Under is the smart play in Aces vs. Fever
02:23
Betting Tour de France 2025 green jersey winner
20:06
Flagg must prioritize ‘development’ in rookie year
10:58
CLE’s deal symbolizes surge in stadium relocations
04:13
Who are the best shooters in the NBA today?
05:40
Beasley probe has major implications for NBA
02:39
What’s next for Lillard’s career after Bucks exit?
07:07
Pro Motocross 2025: Southwick biggest moments
10:46
Paddy: USSO, Senior Tour let me relive past glory
07:17
La Sasso: PGA Tour ‘makes my younger self scream’
08:43
Lillard ‘done’ as NBA star after Bucks move on
01:31
Avoid Rockies’ Fernandez in fantasy for now
01:34
Projecting Waller’s fantasy value with Dolphins
01:41
Rodgers, Smith finding ‘middle ground’ for offense
04:00
Timeline of Dolphins’ dysfunction is big concern
08:22
NFL QBs who are on the hot seat entering 2025
15:06
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL investigate Harbaugh?
05:22
NFLPA, NFL reportedly won’t negotiate until 2026
01:22
Athletics select Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas
01:21
Keep tabs on Astros’ Dubon, Matthews with Pena out
09:36
Florio ‘can’t imagine’ PIT moving on from Watt
02:07
Celebrating PFT’s 16-year anniversary with NBC
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue