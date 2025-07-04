 Skip navigation
China diving stars Quan Hongchan, Xie Siyi to miss World Championships

  
July 4, 2025

China will bid to extend its diving dominance at the World Aquatics Championships without two of its biggest stars.

Quan Hongchan, who won the last two Olympic women’s platform gold medals, and Xie Siyi, who won the last two Olympic men’s springboard titles, are not on the roster announced for worlds in Singapore that start in three weeks.

The 18-year-old Quan’s absence is due to an ankle injury, according to Chinese media. The 29-year-old Xie did compete at the national championships in May, winning a synchronized springboard title.

The Chinese roster for worlds still includes plenty of star power, such as four-time Olympic gold medalist Cao Yuan and two-time Olympic gold medalists Chen Yiwen, Chen Yuxi and Wang Zongyuan.

In 2024, China became the first nation to sweep all eight Olympic diving gold medals since the program went from four events to eight in 2000 with the addition of synchronized events.

It also swept all eight Olympic program events at the World Championships in February 2024. From 2019 to 2023, China won 37 consecutive diving world titles across all events that it entered.

