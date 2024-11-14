Gabby Thomas, Grant Holloway named USATF Athlete of the Year award winners

Gabby Thomas and Grant Holloway earned USA Track and Field Athlete of the Year awards after their Olympic gold-medal seasons.

Thomas, who won 200m, 4x100m and 4x400m gold at the Paris Games, was named the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Award winner as the top U.S. female track and field athlete in 2024.

Thomas became the fifth consecutive sprinter to win the award after Dalilah Muhammad (2019), Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (2021 and 2022) and Sha’Carri Richardson (2023).

Holloway, who won the Olympic 110m hurdles, plus lowered his indoor 60m hurdles world record in 2024, became the first hurdler to win the Jesse Owens Award as top U.S. male track and field athlete since David Oliver in 2010. Fellow Virginia native Noah Lyles won in 2022 and 2023.

Thomas and Holloway were also nominees for World Athletics Athlete of the Year awards. The finalists are Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred and McLaughlin-Levrone for women’s track and Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo for men’s track.

The World Athletics Athletes of the Year over six categories (women’s and men’s track, field and out of stadium), as well as the overall Athletes of the Year, will be announced at a ceremony in Monaco on Dec. 1 as part of the 2024 World Athletics Awards.