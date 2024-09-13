USA Swimming announces 2024 Golden Goggle Awards nominees

Individual Paris Olympic gold medalists Katie Ledecky, Kate Douglass, Torri Huske and Bobby Finke are all nominees for multiple Golden Goggle Awards.

Golden Goggles are USA Swimming’s annual awards. In Olympic years, emphasis is placed on performances at the Games.

Ledecky, Douglass and Huske are nominees for Female Athlete of the Year, along with Olympic relay gold medalists and individual medalists Regan Smith and Gretchen Walsh.

Ledecky, Douglass and Huske make up the nominees for Female Race of the Year — each nominated for an Olympic victory: Ledecky for the 1500m freestyle, Douglass for the 200m breaststroke and Huske for the 100m butterfly.

Finke, who repeated as Olympic men’s 1500m free champion and broke the world record, is nominated for Male Athlete of the Year with Nic Fink and Ryan Murphy, who each won an individual medal and relay gold in Paris.

Finke is nominated for Male Race of the Year for his 1500m free win. He is joined by Fink (for his 100m breast silver) and Luke Hobson (for his 200m free bronze).

The Golden Goggle Awards show is Nov. 23 in Indianapolis. They were first held in 2004.

The full list of awards and nominees is here. Fan voting here is open through Oct. 17.

Last year, Female Athlete of the Year was shared for the first time by Ledecky and Douglass.

Ledecky has won Athlete of the Year nine times, two more than the previous record held by Michael Phelps.

Murphy was the 2023 Male Athlete of the Year.