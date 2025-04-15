 Skip navigation
Details, format revealed for mixed-gender golf event at 2028 LA Olympics

  
Published April 15, 2025 11:31 AM

Golf’s return to the Olympics in 2016 was largely successful and that momentum carried over to the 2024 Games in Paris, but for some there was something missing.

That something arrived Tuesday when the International Golf Federation announced the details of a mixed-team event for the ’28 Games in Los Angeles. The format for the mixed-team event will be one male and one female player who are already qualified for the individual Olympic competition and a two-day format that will include an 18-hole foursomes (alternate shot) round and an 18-hole four-ball (best ball) round.

The event will be played between the men’s and women’s individual competition at Riviera Country Club and each nation will only be allowed one team.

“Golf was incredibly successful at Paris 2024, and as we continue building on the momentum from Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, we’re excited to bring even more attention to our sport through this additional format,” said Antony Scanlon, IGF’s executive director. “The athletes were very enthusiastic about their desire to play with their compatriots, and we look forward to watching them compete together in Los Angeles.”

Golf is one of six sports that will add a mixed-gender competition in 2028 along with archery, the 4x100 meter mixed relay, gymnastics, rowing coastal beach sprint and table tennis.