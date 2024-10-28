2024 Grand Prix France: How to watch, TV/live stream info, schedule

U.S. champion Amber Glenn, coming off the first international title of her career, headlines Grand Prix France, live on Peacock on Friday and Saturday.

Already this season, Glenn won Lombardia Trophy, a lower-level event in Italy in September, by landing a triple Axel in both programs for the first time in her career. Her score there — 212.89 points — ranks second in the world this season among senior women.

Glenn’s best career finish on the top-level Grand Prix Series is third. She can better that this week in France against a field including world bronze medalist Kim Chae-Yeon of South Korea and Wakaba Higuchi of Japan, who won Skate America two weeks ago.

Grand Prix France also features the 2024 World bronze medalists in men’s singles (Adam Siao Him Fa of France), pairs (Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin of Germany) and ice dance (Charlène Guignard Marco Fabbri of Italy).

France is the third stop of the six-event Grand Prix Series, where the world’s top skaters each compete in two events.

The top six per discipline over the series qualify for December’s Grand Prix Final, where all of the world’s top skaters gather for the first time this season. Usually, two podium finishes on the series are enough to qualify for the Final.

2024 Grand Prix France Broadcast Schedule