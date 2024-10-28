 Skip navigation
Salvador Perez
Royals catcher Salvador Perez wins Roberto Clemente Award for philanthropy
Horse Racing
Supreme Court allows national horse racing safety rules to stay in effect, for now
Kate Paye
For new Stanford coach Kate Paye, following Tara VanDerveer is a tall task

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_allarcomp_241027.jpg
HLs: Allar shines before exiting early vs. Badgers
nbc_dps_jonsciambi_241028.jpg
Sciambi recaps World Series after two games
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 Grand Prix France: How to watch, TV/live stream info, schedule

  
Published October 28, 2024 12:05 PM

U.S. champion Amber Glenn, coming off the first international title of her career, headlines Grand Prix France, live on Peacock on Friday and Saturday.

Already this season, Glenn won Lombardia Trophy, a lower-level event in Italy in September, by landing a triple Axel in both programs for the first time in her career. Her score there — 212.89 points — ranks second in the world this season among senior women.

Glenn’s best career finish on the top-level Grand Prix Series is third. She can better that this week in France against a field including world bronze medalist Kim Chae-Yeon of South Korea and Wakaba Higuchi of Japan, who won Skate America two weeks ago.

Grand Prix France also features the 2024 World bronze medalists in men’s singles (Adam Siao Him Fa of France), pairs (Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin of Germany) and ice dance (Charlène Guignard Marco Fabbri of Italy).

France is the third stop of the six-event Grand Prix Series, where the world’s top skaters each compete in two events.

The top six per discipline over the series qualify for December’s Grand Prix Final, where all of the world’s top skaters gather for the first time this season. Usually, two podium finishes on the series are enough to qualify for the Final.

2024 Grand Prix France Broadcast Schedule

DayEventTime (ET)Platform
FridayWomen’s Short Program9 a.m.Peacock
Rhythm Dance11 a.m.Peacock
Men’s Short Program12:45 p.m.Peacock
Pairs’ Short Program2:45 p.m.Peacock
SaturdayWomen’s Free Skate8:30 a.m.Peacock
Free Dance10:40 a.m.Peacock
Men’s Free Skate12:50 p.m.Peacock
Pairs’ Free Skate2:40 p.m.Peacock
SundayExhibition Gala8:30 a.m.Peacock
Highlights12 p.m.NBC
