MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

notre-dame-football
Louisville at Notre Dame predictions: Odds, expert picks, player news, stats, and trends for September 28
nbc_bte_osumsu_240925.jpg
Ohio State vs. Michigan State predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, and trends for September 28
Drew Allar
No. 9 Nittany Lions looking to keep momentum going against No. 19 Illinois

Top Clips

nbc_dps_sportsfigurewithbestyear_240926.jpg
Which sports figure is having the best year?
nbc_nas_kansasprev_240926.jpg
NASCAR Cup playoffs Round of 12 begins at Kansas
nbc_ffhh_lovehateqb_240926.jpg
Murray, Richardson top Week 4 QB Love/Hate list

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Olympic champion Hezly Rivera commits to LSU gymnastics

  
Published September 26, 2024 03:22 PM

Hezly Rivera, the youngest member of the Olympic champion women’s gymnastics team, plans to compete collegiately for LSU after she graduates from high school in 2026.

“I am so blessed & excited to announce that I have verbally committed to Louisiana State University (LSU) on a full athletic scholarship,” was posted on her social media.

Rivera, 16, was the youngest U.S. Olympian in any sport in Paris, the youngest artistic gymnast from any nation and the youngest U.S. athlete in any sport to win a gold medal since Katie Ledecky and Kyla Ross at the 2012 London Games.

She competed on the balance beam and uneven bars in qualifying.

Rivera, who trains in Texas, made the Olympic team in her first season as a senior gymnast, stepping up after injuries to key veterans.

She won the 2023 U.S. junior all-around title, then placed sixth in the senior all-around at the 2024 U.S. Championships and fifth at the Olympic Trials.

LSU won its first national title last season with a team that included NCAA all-around champion Haleigh Bryant, 2022 U.S. all-around champion Konnor McClain and Aleah Finnegan, a Paris Olympian for the Philippines.

Rivera can become the sixth U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics gold medalist to compete in the NCAA after Kyla Ross, Madison Kocian, Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles.