India submits 2036 Olympic, Paralympic letter of intent to IOC

India took the next step in its 2036 Olympic and Paralympic bid by submitting a letter of intent to the IOC last month.

India Olympic Association (IOA) President P. T. Usha said the letter was sent after regular communication with IOC President Thomas Bach and the IOC Future Host Commission, including talks with the IOC during the Paris Olympics.

“Despite some internal challenges with the IOA, our commitment to hosting the 2036 Summer Games remains steadfast,” Usha said. “The IOC remains in continuous contact with the IOC, and I am optimistic that India will be viewed as a gracious host.”

Usha said that India Prime Minister Narendra Modi “put forth his vision” for India to host the 2036 Games at an IOC session in Mumbai last October.

India has never had a bid for the Olympic and Paralympic Games reach the final stages, according to the OlyMADMen. India hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Under recent host bidding reforms, the IOC can enter targeted dialogue with what it deems a “preferred host” candidate rather than holding a bid race with multiple candidates all the way through a final IOC members vote, which it traditionally held seven years before each Games.

The next five Olympics and Paralympics leading up to 2036 have already been awarded to Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, in 2026; Los Angeles in 2028; the French Alps in 2030; Brisbane, Australia, in 2032 and Salt Lake City in 2034.

The IOC has not announced whether it has held advanced talks with any nations interested in hosting the 2036 Games.