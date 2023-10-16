International Olympic Committee approves flag football for 2028 Summer Olympics

Flag football is officially an Olympic sport.

The International Olympic Committee has approved the addition of flag football to the list of sports that will be part of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The IOC made the announcement on Monday morning and also approved the return of baseball, softball, cricket and lacrosse to the Olympic roster.

“Congratulations to the International Federation of American Football on this landmark achievement for flag football and the global community that loves and plays our game,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “It’s a tremendous honor for any athlete to represent their country at the Olympics. We have no doubt that this decision will inspire millions of young people around the world to play this game in the years ahead. The NFL is committed to working together to strengthen flag football’s place in the Olympic movement long term, and we look forward to continuing this exciting journey with IFAF, the LA28 Organizing Committee, the International Olympic Committee and USA Football.”

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski have both expressed interest in being part of flag football’s Olympic debut and the coming years could now see other familiar names try to add an Olympic medal to their NFL achievements.