Top News

florida.jpg
Clayton leads Florida to NCAA title game, scoring 34 points in 79-73 victory over SEC rival Auburn
piage.jpg
UConn-South Carolina women’s championship game a clash of titans in the sport
Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas crowned Grand Slam Track champion with personal best 400m

Top Clips

nbc_sx_webb_250405.jpg
Webb unpacks ‘bummer conditions’ in Round 12
nbc_sx_mcelrath_250405.jpg
McElrath: Foxborough was ‘all about opportunity’
nbc_sx_plessingerintrv_250405.jpg
Plessinger reflects on season after Round 12 win

Top News

Watch Now

Plessinger belly flops in mud after Round 12 win

April 5, 2025 10:18 PM
Aaron Plessinger battles through the mud at Foxborough and celebrates with a belly flop in the standing water.

Latest Clips

nbc_sx_webb_250405.jpg
01:27
Webb unpacks ‘bummer conditions’ in Round 12
nbc_sx_mcelrath_250405.jpg
01:20
McElrath: Foxborough was ‘all about opportunity’
nbc_sx_plessingerintrv_250405.jpg
02:28
Plessinger reflects on season after Round 12 win
nbc_golf_lpgatmmpd4_250405.jpg
09:29
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 4
carlagolf.jpg
08:06
Bernat Escuder leans on Spanish roots at Augusta
nbc_golf_gc_bernatpresserv2_250405.jpg
05:00
Bernat Escuder might get tattoo after Augusta win
nbc_sx_hymasintrv_250405.jpg
01:05
Hymas earns first-career 250SX win at Foxborough
nbc_sx_park_250405.jpg
01:34
Park ‘stuck to his laps’ for podium at Foxborough
nbc_sx_linville_250405.jpg
26
Linville ‘speechless’ after podium at Foxborough
oly_atw400_salwanaserv2_250405.jpg
04:55
Naser speeds to 400m win, Thomas wins title
nbc_sx_hampshirefall_250405.jpg
01:00
Hampshire hydroplanes at start, chaos ensues
oly_atm110h_dylanbeardv2_250405.jpg
04:15
Beard wins Grand Slam Track 110m hurdles in 13.29
nbc_golf_kentuckyderbypreview_250405.jpg
02:35
Which horses have best shot to win Kentucky Derby?
oly_atm200_kennybednarek_250405.jpg
04:52
Bednarek sweeps Grand Slam Track short sprints
oly_atm1500_emmanuelwanyonyi_250405.jpg
07:01
Wanyonyi’s late charge enough for 1500m win
oly_atw1500_diribeweltejiv2_250405.jpg
07:28
Welteji wins women’s 1500m in Kingston
nbc_horse_santaanitaderby_250405.jpg
02:04
Journalism surges late to win Santa Anita Derby
oly_atw100_melissajefferson_250405.jpg
04:28
Jefferson dominates Grand Slam Track 100m
oly_atw110h_tiajones_250405.jpg
04:49
Jones rises up to win Grand Slam Track 110m hurdle
nbc_uswnt_brazilusa_250405.jpg
10:07
Highlights: USWNT vs. Brazil (En Español)
oly_atm200_matthewhudsonsmith_250405.jpg
04:34
Hudson-Smith wins Grand Slam Track 200m in Jamaica
nbc_golf_valerord3_250405.jpg
12:44
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 3
nbc_nas_xfinitydarlington_250405.jpg
09:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Darlington on The CW
mpx_win.jpg
11:30
Bernat Escuder accepts trophy after win at Augusta
nbc_pl_update_250405.jpg
13:24
PL Update: Aston Villa tame Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_nunointv_250405.jpg
01:34
Nuno disappointed with Forest’s finishing v. Villa
nbc_pl_morganintv_250405.jpg
02:01
Rogers ‘really happy’ after Villa’s win v. Forest
nbc_golf_anwafinalrd_250405.jpg
13:24
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 3
nbc_golf_escuderwin_250405.jpg
04:47
Watch Bernat Escuder win at Augusta
nbc_pl_avlnf_250405.jpg
09:40
Extended HLs: Villa v. Nottingham Forest MWK 31