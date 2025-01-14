 Skip navigation
Isabeau Levito to miss Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships, still hopes for world spot

  
Published January 14, 2025 09:40 AM

World silver medalist Isabeau Levito will miss next week’s Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships due to a foot injury but still hopes to be named to the three-woman team for March’s World Championships in Boston.

Levito, the 2023 U.S. champion, said she was “heartbroken” in a social media post.

“This is not at all how I envisioned my season but I want to make sure I recover and come back fully without pain or limitations,” the post read. “Good luck to my competitors and friends competing and I hope to join them soon.”

A rep for Levito later said that the 17-year-old skater still hopes for one of three women’s singles spots on the U.S. team for March’s worlds.

A U.S. Figure Skating committee names the team after nationals, taking into account not only the U.S. Championships, but also other recent results.

Levito last competed at October’s Skate America, taking third overall. She then withdrew before her other scheduled fall event, Grand Prix Finland in November. Levito hasn’t announced whether the foot injury was the reason why she missed that competition.

She was the highest-placing U.S. women’s singles skater at the last two World Championships, taking fourth place in her senior worlds debut in 2023 before her silver medal in 2024.

Levito’s silver matched the best world finish for a U.S. woman since Kimmie Meissner won the title in 2006.

This season, Levito ranks fourth among U.S. women by best total score in a competition behind Amber Glenn, Elyce Lin-Gracey and Sarah Everhardt.

Glenn, the defending U.S. champion, went undefeated this fall and won December’s Grand Prix Final for the biggest international title for a U.S. woman in 14 years.

Lin-Gracey, 17, and Everhardt, 18, are each bidding to make a first senior world team.

The U.S. Championships field also includes two-time national champions Alysa Liu and Bradie Tennell.

