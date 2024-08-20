Jordan Larson ‘probably’ done playing for national team

Jordan Larson’s decorated career with the U.S. women’s volleyball team is likely over, but the four-time Olympic medalist isn’t completely shutting the door.

Larson was asked Monday if she thinks she will play for the national team again.

“The answer is probably no, but I also know that the last time I said no, life changed (after the Tokyo Olympics),” she said at a press conference. “But I really don’t think that I will be coming back to the national team.”

Larson, 37, helped the U.S. to silver in Paris after gold in Tokyo (as tournament MVP), bronze in Rio and silver in London.

She is the only American to win four Olympic volleyball medals. Larson said in March 2020 that she planned to retire from international competition after the Tokyo Games, then returned to the national team in 2023 for another Olympic run.

Since the Aug. 11 final in Paris, she has returned to her alma mater — the University of Nebraska — where she is an assistant coach.

It was also announced this past April that Larson would play for a new domestic pro league with a club based in Omaha. The season starts in January.

“I’ve felt so at peace. I continue to feel at peace,” she said Monday. “To me, that’s a sign that I’ve done everything that I could in my power to be the best I could be, and I can walk away with my head held high, and that there’s nothing left on the table, which I’m really grateful for, which leads me into my next chapter.”