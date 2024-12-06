 Skip navigation
Justin Murisier takes Beaver Creek downhill for first World Cup win in 187th start

  
Published December 6, 2024 03:45 PM

Swiss Justin Murisier won the Birds of Prey downhill at Beaver Creek, Colorado, for his first career Alpine skiing World Cup victory, nearly 15 years after his debut on the circuit.

Murisier, 32, prevailed by two tenths of a second over countryman Marco Odermatt, the three-time reigning World Cup overall champion.

Slovenian Miha Hrobat was third, 35 hundredths behind. Bryce Bennett was the top American in sixth.

Murisier had one prior podium finish in his first 186 World Cup starts — a third place in a giant slalom in December 2020. He also placed fourth in the combined at the 2022 Olympics, missing a medal by 18 hundredths.

Murisier made his World Cup debut in January 2010 at age 18. He has missed three entire seasons due to ACL injuries in 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2018-19.

Murisier became the second-oldest skier to win their first World Cup downhill after Liechtenstein’s Marco Büchel, who was 34 in 2005, and the fourth-oldest Alpine skier to win their first World Cup race overall.

The Beaver Creek World Cup continues Saturday with a super-G with same-day coverage on NBC and Peacock at 5 p.m. ET.

Beaver Creek World Cup Results — Men’s Downhill

1. Justin Murisier (SUI) -- 1:40.04
2. Marco Odermatt (SUI) -- +.20
3. Miha Hrobat (SLO) -- +.35
4. James Crawford (CAN) -- +.51
5. Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) -- +.65
6. Bryce Bennett (USA) -- +.88
7. Blaise Giezendanner (FRA) -- +.95
8. Nils Allegre (FRA) -- +.97
9. Cyprien Sarrazin (FRA) -- +1.03
10. Brodie Seger (CAN) -- +1.10

