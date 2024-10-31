Kate Douglass crushes her own world record at World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

The women’s 200m breaststroke short course world record had stood for 15 years until Kate Douglass broke it last Thursday.

Douglass broke it again this Thursday. Smashed it, actually.

Douglass, the Olympic 200m breaststroke gold medalist, swam 2:12.72 at the World Aquatics World Cup stop in Singapore. She lowered her own world record of 2:14.16 from last week’s World Cup stop in Incheon, South Korea.

Before that, American Rebecca Soni had the world record of 2:14.57 from the 2009 Duel in the Pool.

“After the unexpected world record last weekend, I kind of came into this feeling like I have a lot more potential in this event,” Douglass said. “I just kind of came in with a mission tonight.”

Short course meets are held in 25-meter pools rather than 50-meter pools used for the Olympics.

Douglass, known for her versatility, is also the American record holder in the 50m freestyle and 200m breast in long course (50-meter pools) and in the 200m individual medley in short course.

She is the fourth-fastest woman in history globally in the long course 200m breast with her American record of 2:19.24, trailing world record holder Evgeniia Chikunova of Russia (2:17.55), Tatjana Smith of South Africa (2:18.95) and Rikke Pedersen of Denmark (2:19.11).

In an audio interview published earlier this month, Douglass said she was “50-50" on going for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and that if she does make it, that would be her last year.

“I’ve had a hard time committing to swimming to 2028,” she said on the “People I Mostly Admire” podcast. “I would love to be able to swim until 2028 if my body allows me. Four years, it’s a long time, especially with swimming. It takes a huge toll on your body. I’m going to keep swimming this year. I’ll probably swim next year, but I don’t know what’s going to happen. My mind might change.”

The World Cup continues Friday with finals live on Peacock at 6:30 a.m. ET.