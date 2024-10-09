 Skip navigation
Swiss Alpine skier Niels Hintermann diagnosed with cancer, to miss season for treatment

  
Published October 9, 2024 10:58 AM
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, Mens Downhill

Niels Hintermann from Switzerland is competing in the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup men’s downhill race on the Saslong Slope in Val Gardena, Italy, on December 16, 2023. (Photo by Roberto Tommasini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Swiss Alpine skier Niels Hintermann was diagnosed with lymph node cancer and will miss the upcoming season to undergo treatment with the hope of returning the following season.

Hintermann, 29, underwent exams after a lump was discovered on his neck a few weeks ago. A tumor was found on the left side of his neck and under his collarbone, according to a Swiss Ski Federation press release.

He will undergo chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which are expected to take about six months.

“Unfortunately, we see once again how unpredictable and unplanable life is,” Hintermann said in the release, according to a translation. “The diagnosis is and remains shocking, but I am infinitely grateful that this type of cancer is very curable and that I can count on the great support of my wife, my family, the sponsors, the association and of course my doctors. We are all pulling together and this will give me the strength to get through this difficult time. Now I have to survive the only important battle.”

A Swiss Ski Federation doctor said it is hoped that Hintermann can return for the 2025-26 season.

Hintermann has won three World Cup races, the most recent a downhill last Feb. 17 in Kvitfjell, Norway. He ranked sixth in last season’s World Cup downhill standings.