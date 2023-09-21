 Skip navigation
U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials head to Eugene to complete overall trials schedule

  
Published September 21, 2023 10:51 AM
Eugene, Oregon, will host the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials for a fifth consecutive time in 2024.

The meet, where the top three finishers in most events qualify for the Olympic team, will be June 21-30 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

That completes a busy slate of Olympic Trials in June with swimming, diving and track and field overlapping on one weekend, a first for three sports since gymnastics, swimming and track and field overlapped in 2012. The following weekend, gymnastics and track and field overlap.

Eugene previously hosted track and field trials in 1972, 1976, 1980, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2021.

Last year, Eugene became the first U.S. host of the world outdoor track and field championships. It also hosts the annual Prefontaine Classic on the Diamond League, the sport’s top international circuit.

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Schedule
Marathon: Feb. 3, Orlando
Wrestling: April 19-20, State College, Pennsylvania
Gymnastics (nationals): May 30-June 2, Fort Worth, Texas
Swimming: June 15-23, Indianapolis
Diving: June 16-23, Knoxville, Tennessee
Track and Field: June 21-30, Eugene, Oregon
Gymnastics: June 27-30, Minneapolis

2024 U.S. Paralympic Trials Schedule
Swimming: June 27-29, Minneapolis
Track and Field: July 18-21, Chula Vista, California