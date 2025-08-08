 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seattle Mariners v Athletics
Rays at Mariners prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 8
MLB: AUG 05 Blue Jays at Rockies
Rockies at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 8
NFL: New York Giants Training Camp
Malik Nabers fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

tjwattafcnorthbestbets.jpg
Watt at +950 for DPOY leads AFC North best bets
nbc_bte_coltsfuture_250808.jpg
Richardson’s health struggles lower Colts’ stock
nbc_bte_brownspanthers_250808.jpg
What to expect from Browns QB Sanders vs. Panthers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mets to celebrate 60th anniversary of Beatles’ Shea Stadium concert with special night

  
Published August 8, 2025 12:25 PM

NEW YORK — The New York Mets will honor the 60th anniversary of the Fab Four’s performance at Shea Stadium when they host the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 15 for The Beatles Night at Citi Field.

The 1965 performance was a milestone because The Beatles became the first rock band to perform a major stadium concert. A 50-minute documentary entitled “The Beatles at Shea Stadium” captured the show. At the time, the multi-purpose stadium was home to the Mets and New York Jets.

The celebration begins with a performance by 1964 The Tribute in front of Shea Bridge at 6:15 p.m. ET. The first 15,000 fans to enter Citi Field will receive an exclusive Shea Stadium replica.

Celebrations continue throughout the night. The first pitch will be thrown by members of the gameday staff who worked the famous concert. After the game, fans can stay put for a special themed fireworks show.