Julien Alfred, Sha’Carri Richardson set for 100m rematch at Zurich Diamond League

Julien Alfred and Sha’Carri Richardson, the Olympic 100m gold and silver medalists, are each slated to race for the first time since the Paris Olympics on Thursday — and they’ll do so against each other.

The women’s 100m featuring Alfred and Richardson headlines a Diamond League meet in Zurich, Switzerland, live on Peacock on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. ET.

It’s one of a series of events pitting Olympic gold and silver medalists in Zurich. That includes a women’s pole vault in a train station and a quirky 100m between pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis and 400m hurdler Karsten Warholm, both events on Wednesday.

Then on Thursday, Alfred and Richardson return to the track, 33 days after they went one-two in Paris — 10.72 seconds to 10.87, with Alfred of Saint Lucia becoming the first woman to defeat Richardson in the 100m in 2024.

Their reaction times made up half of that difference — .144 for Alfred to .221 for Richardson.

Who is competing at Diamond League Zurich?

Here are the Zurich entry lists. Here are five events to watch:

Women’s Pole Vault — Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. ET

The top five from the Olympics are in this field that competes at a Zurich train station. The last three Olympic champions are included: Australian Nina Kennedy, American Katie Moon and Greek Katerina Stefanidi. Kennedy has one loss all year (in May). Moon, who has dealt with an Achilles injury in 2024, eyes her first international win since last season’s Diamond League Final.

Mondo Duplantis vs. Karsten Warholm, 100m — Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. ET

In a special one-off, the two-time Olympic pole vault champion faces the Tokyo Olympic 400m hurdles champion over 100m. Duplantis 24, ran 10.73 and 10.57 (with a 2.1 meter/second tailwind) as a Louisiana high schooler in 2018 in his most recent year sprinting. Warholm, 28, last raced the 100m in 2017, clocking 10.49 indoors.

Women’s 100m — 2:26 p.m. ET

In Paris, Alfred ran the world’s second-fastest time of 2024 with her national record 10.72. Richardson ran one hundredth faster to win the U.S. Olympic Trials (10.71) and faster than that to win the 2023 World title (personal best 10.65).

Men’s 200m — 3:18 p.m. ET

The Olympic gold and silver medalists are also entered here. Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo followed his title in Paris by winning three Diamond League sprints in a nine-day span in late August. That included a 100m victory in Rome last Friday when Tebogo ran 9.87 (one hundredth off his personal best) while celebrating before the finish. American Kenny Bednarek was second to Tebogo in Paris, then third behind the victorious Tebogo at a Diamond League meet in Poland on Aug. 25.

Men’s 1500m — 3:27 p.m. ET

The top four from the memorable Paris Olympic final are entered: Cole Hocker, Josh Kerr, Yared Nuguse and Jakob Ingebrigtsen. Since Paris, Ingebrigtsen beat Hocker at a Diamond League meet in Lausanne, then broke a 28-year-old world record in the 3000m in Poland on Aug. 25.