2024 Skate America TV, live stream schedule

  
Published October 14, 2024 10:16 AM

Skate America, the first event of figure skating’s international Grand Prix Series, airs live this week from Allen, Texas, on NBC Sports and Peacock.

The event is headlined by U.S. skaters -- world champions Ilia Malinin and ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates, world silver medalist Isabeau Levito and national pairs’ champions Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea.

Malinin, a 19-year-old who is the only skater to land a quadruple Axel in competition, bids to become the second man since 2000 to win three consecutive Skate America crowns. Nathan Chen won four in a row from 2017 through 2020.

Chock and Bates go for a record-tying fifth Skate America title in ice dance. Tanith White and Ben Agosto previously won five in the 2000s.

Levito, 17, can become the first U.S. women’s singles skater to win a full-fledged Skate America since Ashley Wagner in 2016. Mariah Bell won in 2020 when the event was almost entirely Americans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Skate America women’s field also includes Elyce Lin-Gracey in her senior Grand Prix debut. She outscored Levito at competitions in August and September.

Plus Bradie Tennell, a 2018 Olympian and two-time U.S. champion who missed most of last season due to a broken ankle.

In pairs, Kam and O’Shea face a field that includes 2023 World champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan.

The top six per discipline from the six-event Grand Prix Series qualify for December’s Grand Prix Final, which is often a preview of the world championships the following March.

The Grand Prix standings are determined by the skaters’ two results over the series. The Grand Prix has stops the next five weeks in Canada, France, Japan, Finland and China before the Final in Grenoble, France.

2024 Skate America Live Broadcast Schedule

DayEventTime (ET)Platform
ThursdayPractice Cam11 a.m.-5 p.m.Peacock
FridayPractice Cam12-4:55 p.m.Peacock
Pairs’ Short6:55 p.m.Peacock
Day 17-10 p.m.E! | Peacock
Women’s Short8:20 p.m.Peacock
SaturdayPractice Cam8 a.m.-12:55 p.m.Peacock
Rhythm Dance2 p.m.Peacock
Pairs’ Free3:40 p.m.Peacock
Men’s Short6:10 p.m.Peacock
Day 27-10 p.m.E! | Peacock
Women’s Free8 p.m.Peacock
SundayPractice Cam8-10:25 a.m.Peacock
Men’s Free12 p.m.Peacock
Day 312-2 p.m.NBC | Peacock
Day 32-5 p.m.E! | Peacock
Free Dance2:20 p.m.Peacock
Exhibition Gala7:45 p.m.Peacock

*All NBC and E! coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for subscribers of those channels.

Alysa Liu
How Alysa Liu rediscovered figure skating and came out of retirement
Alysa Liu returns to top-level figure skating competition this month after a two-year retirement.