Four-time world champion Tina Hermann retires from skeleton

Tina Hermann, a record four-time world champion in women’s skeleton, announced her retirement from the sport at age 32.

“It is not easy for me to take this step, but I know that it is the right time,” Hermann said in a press release, according to a translation. “I am looking forward to the new challenges that lie ahead of me and will remain connected to skeleton sport and the world of sport in the future — albeit in a new way.”

Hermann will work at a sports school in Bavaria, according to the release.

A converted Alpine skier, Hermann won world titles in 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2021, giving her twice as many world titles as anybody else in women’s skeleton, which debuted at the Olympics in 2002.

At the Olympics, Hermann placed fifth in 2018 and fourth in 2022, missing two medals by a combined 35 hundredths of a second.

Last week, 2022 Olympic silver medalist Jaclyn Narracott of Australia announced her retirement from skeleton.

German Hannah Neise is the reigning Olympic gold medalist, Canadian Hallie Clarke is the reigning world champion and Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands is the reigning World Cup season champion.

The 2024-25 World Cup skeleton season begins Nov. 16 at the 2018 Olympic venue in South Korea.