Torri Huske, Kate Douglass headline U.S. swimming roster for short course worlds

Torri Huske and Kate Douglass are among the Paris Olympic gold medalists on the U.S. swimming roster for December’s world short course championships in Budapest.

Huske and Douglass, two of the U.S.’ four individual swimming gold medalists in Paris, are among 21 total Paris Olympians on the 32-swimmer roster.

Also on the team: individual Paris Olympic medalists Regan Smith, Gretchen Walsh, Katie Grimes, Paige Madden, Katharine Berkoff, Carson Foster and Luke Hobson.

Short course worlds, which are Dec. 10-15, are held in 25-meter pools rather than the 50-meter pools used for the Olympics.

Short course pools are also used for the World Aquatics World Cup series, which begins next week in Shanghai and streams live on Peacock.

USA Swimming Roster for 2024 World Short Course Championships

Jack Aikins (100m back, 200m back)

Jack Alexy (50m free, 100m free)

Michael Andrew (50m breast, 100m breast)

Hunter Armstrong (50m back, 100m back)

Shaine Casas (200m IM)

Charlie Clark (1500m free)

Carson Foster (200m IM, 400m IM)

Chris Guiliano (50m free, 100m free)

Zach Harting (100m fly)

Luke Hobson (200m free)

Trenton Julian (200m fly)

Matt King (Relay)

Daniel Matheson (800m free, 1500m free)

A.J. Pouch (200m breast)

Dare Rose (50m fly, 100m fly)

Kieran Smith (200m free, 400m free)

Phoebe Bacon (200m back)

Katharine Berkoff (100m back)

Lilla Bognar (400m IM)

Jillian Cox (1500m free)

Kate Douglass (50m free, 100m free, 200m breast, 200m IM)

Katie Grimes (800m free, 400m IM)

Kate Hurst (1500m free)

Torri Huske (100m free, 100m fly)

Lilly King (50m breast, 100m breast)

Paige Madden (200m free, 400m free, 800m free)

Alex Shackell (200m fly)

Regan Smith (50m back, 100m back, 200m back, 200m fly)

Alex Walsh (200m breast, 200m IM)

Gretchen Walsh (50m free, 50m fly, 100m fly)

Emma Weber (100m breast)

Claire Weinstein (200m free, 400m free)