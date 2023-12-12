 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Curt Cignetti
Curt Cignetti hoping for smooth transition to Indiana after hiring seven assistants from James Madison
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Connor Rogers’ Big Ten Top Ten: Harrison Jr. still at No. 1, McCarthy makes debut
  • Connor Rogers
    ,
  • Connor Rogers
    ,
NC State v Duke
Duke defensive end RJ Oben transfers to Notre Dame, a pass-rush specialist filling a hole on the Irish defense

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_snfpreview_231213.jpg
Berry’s Ravens-Jaguars Love/Hate preview
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231213.jpg
Defense will keep Jets, Bears in play
nbc_ffhh_openclosewk15_231213.jpg
Close Goff, keep Swift open in Week 15

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Wendy Holdener out months after surgery

  
Published December 12, 2023 08:00 AM
Wendy Holdener

Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener competes during the Women’s Alpine Combined Super G event of the FIS Alpine Ski World Championship 2022/2023 in Meribel, French Alps, on February 6, 2023. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Five-time Olympic medalist Wendy Holdener of Switzerland will miss at least the next two months, if not the rest of the Alpine skiing season, after left ankle surgery Tuesday.

Holdener, 30, fractured the ankle when she fell into a safety net in slalom training in Italy.

The foot will be immobilized for about two months, after which it will be decided if she will race again this season, according to a Swiss ski federation press release. The World Cup season ends in March.

Holdener was second in last season’s World Cup slalom standings behind Mikaela Shiffrin and has been one of Shiffrin’s top challengers for the last several years.

Last February, she won world championships silver medals in the individual combined and the parallel events, which are not on the Olympic program.