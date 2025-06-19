 Skip navigation
Diamondbacks put catcher Gabriel Moreno on 10-day IL with right-hand contusion

  
Published June 19, 2025 06:23 PM

TORONTO (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks put catcher Gabriel Moreno on the 10-day injured list Thursday because of a contusion on his right hand.

The move is retroactive to June 16.

Arizona selected catcher Aramis Garcia from Triple-A Reno. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Christian Montes De Oca (back/elbow) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

Outfielder Corbin Carroll was not in the starting lineup for Thursday’s series finale against the Blue Jays. Carroll left Wednesday’s 8-1 loss in the eighth inning after being hit on the left hand by a pitch. X-rays did not reveal a fracture.

Manager Torey Lovullo said Carroll asked to play Thursday, but Lovullo preferred to rest the 2023 NL Rookie of the Year. Carroll is batting .255 with 20 home runs and 44 RBIs.

Former Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk started in right field for the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Moreno was scratched from the lineup Tuesday after injuring his hand during batting practice. He did not play on Wednesday.

Moreno is batting .270 with five home runs and 20 RBIs in 53 games.

Now in his third season with the Diamondbacks, Moreno was acquired from Toronto following the 2022 season, along with outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., in a trade that sent outfielder Daulton Varsho to the Blue Jays.