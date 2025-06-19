 Skip navigation
Royals top prospect Jac Caglianone goes deep twice at Texas for his 1st big league homers

  
Published June 19, 2025 06:06 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jac Caglianone went deep twice for his first two homers in the big leagues as the Kansas City Royals beat the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Thursday.

The 22-year-old prospect won lefty-lefty matchups both times a day after sitting out in the majors for the first time in part because of a left-handed starter for Texas.

Both of Caglianone’s homers led off innings. He pulled a 95.5 mph fastball from Jacob Latz into the Texas Rangers bullpen in right-center field, the 387-foot shot giving the Royals a 3-0 lead in the second. The second was on the first pitch from Robert Garcia in the ninth, a 439-footer over that same bullpen.

The sixth overall pick in last year’s amateur draft out of Florida, Caglianone went 0 for 5 in his big league debut at St. Louis on June 3. His average was at .196 after going 0 for 4 in the opener of a series at Texas and sitting out the second game.

Caglianone, who played his first six games on the road before making his home debut against the New York Yankees, swung at Latz’s 2-2 pitch above the strike zone, and pointed toward center field. He made the same gesture after crushing a slider from Garcia.

The 6-foot-5 Caglianone hit 15 homers in 50 games combined with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha before getting called up.