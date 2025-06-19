 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves
Diamondbacks put catcher Gabriel Moreno on 10-day IL with right-hand contusion
Kansas City Royals v Texas Rangers
Royals top prospect Jac Caglianone goes deep twice at Texas for his 1st big league homers
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - First Round
Battling neck injury, Nelly Korda opens KPMG Women’s PGA in even par

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottieinterview_250619.jpg
Scheffler opens in 62 as swing feeling better
nbc_golf_jordanspiethinjury_250619.jpg
Spieth in clear pain before Travelers withdrawal
nbc_roto_scherzer_250619.jpg
Takeaways from Scherzer’s dominant rehab start

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Shohei Ohtani will pitch for the Dodgers against the Nationals on Sunday

  
Published June 19, 2025 06:15 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will next pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday against the Washington Nationals.

The two-way superstar made his mound debut for the Dodgers on Monday against the San Diego Padres, throwing one inning and allowing one run and two hits. He also batted leadoff as the designated hitter and had two hits.

Ohtani faced Padres sluggers Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado in his 28-pitch outing.

The Dodgers conclude their four-game series with San Diego on Thursday night, looking for a sweep and their sixth straight victory overall.

Ohtani underwent Tommy John surgery after the 2023 season while with the Los Angeles Angels and missed all of the 2024 season after which he signed a $700 million, 10-year deal with the Dodgers.