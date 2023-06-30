How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

The 2023 U.S. Women’s Open takes place on Thursday, July 6 through Sunday, July 9 in Pebble Beach, California. NBC Sports will provide a record 12 hours of coverage on Saturday and Sunday, including live primetime coverage for the first time in championship history.

See below for how to watch all four days of action on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock .

Thursday, July 6:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM - Peacock

6:00 PM - 11:00 PM - USA Network

Friday, July 7:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM - Peacock

6:00 PM - 11:00 PM - USA Network

Saturday, July 8:

3:00 PM - 9:00 PM - NBC and Peacock

Sunday, July 9:

3:00 PM - 9:00 PM - NBC and Peacock

How can I watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open on Peacock

It’s easy: just Sign up for a Premium plan . Once you’re signed up, you can start streaming live golf events, always-on channels like GolfPass, golf documentaries, and series like School of Golf right away.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .

Which golf tournaments can I watch on Peacock?

Peacock streams tons of major golf events including the Travelers Championship, the U.S. Senior Open, the U.S. Women’s Open, the John Deere Classic, the Barbasol Championship, The Open Championship, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the TOUR Championship, and more. You can also catch women’s majors like the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and U.S. Women’s Open—plus tons of golf content, including the GolfPass channel and documentaries on golf’s biggest stars.



