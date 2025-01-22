2025 Australian Open Men’s Singles Draw

Novak Djokovic ousted Carlos Alcaraz in an Australian Open quarterfinal showdown, keeping alive his latest bid for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles title.

Djokovic denied the 21-year-old Alcaraz’s hope to become the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam, though Alcaraz can still achieve the feat at the 2026 Australian Open.

In Friday’s semifinals, Djokovic plays No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany in a matchup of the last two Olympic singles gold medalists.

Top seed Jannik Sinner, who won the Australian Open and U.S. Open last year, faces 21st-seeded American Ben Shelton in the other semifinal.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Women’s Draw

Djokovic, 37, is a 24-time Grand Slam singles champion, including 10 titles in Australia.

He is tied with Australian Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam singles titles in history and one shy of Court’s record 11 titles in Australia (seven of Court’s crowns came in the amateur era in the 1960s).

In 2024, Djokovic did not win any of the four Slams for the first time since 2017. He did win his first Olympic gold medal, though.

No. 4 seed Taylor Fritz, the U.S. Open runner-up, was upset by 38-year-old Gael Monfils in the third round. Fritz was the highest-seeded American man at a Slam since Andy Roddick was No. 3 at 2007 Wimbledon.

Four of the top 11 seeds (all between the ages of 26 and 28) lost in the first two rounds to players between the ages of 18 and 20: No. 5 Daniil Medvedev to American Learner Tien (19 years old; in five sets, four hours and 49 minutes and ending at 2:54 a.m.); No. 6 Casper Ruud to Czech Jakub Mensik (19); No. 9 Andrey Rublev to Brazil’s Joao Fonseca (18) and No. 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas to American Alex Michelsen (20).