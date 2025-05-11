 Skip navigation
Defending champion Alexander Zverev advances at Italian Open

  
Published May 11, 2025 06:37 PM

ROME — Defending champion Alexander Zverev advanced at the Italian Open on Sunday by beating Lithuanian qualifier Vilius Gaubas in straight sets.

No. 2-ranked Zverev won 6-4, 6-0 in the third-round match in Rome and will play France’s Arthur Fils next.

Fils beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz overcame Laslo Djere 7-6 (2), 6-2 and will next face Karen Khachanov.

Sabalenka fights back

In the women’s draw, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka fought back from a set down against Sofia Kenin to advance.

Kenin, the No. 31-seeded American, won the first set 6-3, but Sabalenka powered back to take the next two sets by the same score.

U.S. Open champion Sabalenka will play Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in the next round.

Coco Gauff won in straight sets against Magda Linette 7-5, 6-3.

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu went a set down against Veronika Kudermetova, but bounced back to take the match 5-7, 6-0, 6-1.

Gauff and Raducanu meet in the next round.