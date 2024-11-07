 Skip navigation
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz placed in different groups for the ATP Finals

  
Published November 7, 2024 11:43 AM
Jannik Sinner Carlos Alcaraz

Italy’s Jannik Sinner poses with the winner’s trophy next to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz during the awards ceremony after their final tennis match in the “6 Kings Slam” exhibition tournament in Riyadh on October 19, 2024. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP) (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

TURIN, Italy — Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz were placed in different groups for the ATP Finals in the draw. The earliest they could meet is the semifinals.

The Ilie Nastase Group features Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur.

The John Newcombe Group features Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev.

The tournament for the year’s top eight men’s players starts on Sunday and the top two finishers in each group advance to the semifinals.

Sinner (Australian Open and U.S. Open) and Alcaraz (French Open and Wimbledon) split the year’s four Grand Slam titles between them.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic withdrew citing an injury.

The groups are named for the first No. 1s in the ATP rankings: Nastase and Newcombe.