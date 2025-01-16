 Skip navigation
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis retire from their Australian Open doubles match

  
Published January 16, 2025 01:10 PM
Nick Kyrgios Thanasi Kokkinakis

Jan 16, 2025; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Nick Kyrgios of Australia and Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia during their match against James Duckworth of Australia and Aleksandar Vukic of Australia in the first round of the men's doubles at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

Mike Frey/Mike Frey-Imagn Images

MELBOURNE, Australia — Nick Kyrgios’ return to the Australian Open is over after he and Thanasi Kokkinakis stopped playing while trailing in the second set of their first-round doubles.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, the men’s doubles champions at Melbourne Park in 2022, retired while down 7-5, 3-2 against another Australian team, James Duckworth and Aleksandar Vukic.

Both Kyrgios (strained abdominal muscle) and Kokkinakis (right shoulder trouble) came into the match dealing with physical issues after losses in singles.

Kyrgios, the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up to Novak Djokovic, played a total of one singles match across 2023 and 2024, and had wrist and knee operations. His most recent Grand Slam tournament until this week was the 2022 U.S. Open.

And after losing to unseeded Jacob Fearnley 7-6 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (2), Kyrgios said: “I mean, realistically, I can’t really see myself probably playing singles again here.”

Kokkinakis went out in the second round of singles against No. 15 Jack Draper by a 6-7 (3), 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 score.