 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chloe Kim
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Jordan Walker
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jordan Walker, Reese Olson and Brendan Rodgers
Cooper Flagg
Duke freshman star Cooper Flagg named the AP men’s college basketball player of the year

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_romineburko_250404.jpg
Revuelta, Escuder chasing leaders at Augusta
nbc_roto_treymcbride_250404.jpg
McBride becomes highest-paid TE in NFL history
nbc_golf_lf_romerointv_250404.jpg
Romero hoping to focus on the moment at Augusta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chloe Kim
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Jordan Walker
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jordan Walker, Reese Olson and Brendan Rodgers
Cooper Flagg
Duke freshman star Cooper Flagg named the AP men’s college basketball player of the year

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_romineburko_250404.jpg
Revuelta, Escuder chasing leaders at Augusta
nbc_roto_treymcbride_250404.jpg
McBride becomes highest-paid TE in NFL history
nbc_golf_lf_romerointv_250404.jpg
Romero hoping to focus on the moment at Augusta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

JR Motorsports will use stylized No. 8 made famous by Dale Earnhardt Jr. after patent dispute

  
Published April 4, 2025 03:43 PM

Dale Earnhardt Jr. stated Friday that JR Motorsports will use the stylized 8 he made famous when he raced at Dale Earnhardt Inc. after a trademark dispute with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

An April 2 notice of opposition to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on behalf of Jackson challenged the trademark application by Dale Earnhardt Jr. for a particular style of the No. 8 used by JR Motorsports since 2019.

Jackson contended in his submission that: (1) he’s widely associated with No. 8 due to his NFL status; (2) Earnhardt’s efforts could falsely imply a connection between the two athletes; and (3) customers could mistakenly believe products offered by Earnhardt are related to products offered by Jackson.

The dispute was first reported Thursday by trademark attorney Josh Gerben on his blog.

Earnhardt acquired the stylized No. 8 he used while at DEI last year through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office when Teresa Earnhardt did not renew the trademark for it. That was approved.

Earnhardt’s application with the 8 that has been used by JR Motorsports was challenged by Jackson. DEJ Holdings filed paperwork Friday that it was withdrawing its application for use of that No. 8

Friday, Earnhardt stated on social media that JRM will be moving away from the 8 used currently and go to the stylized 8 that he had when at Dale Earnhardt Inc.