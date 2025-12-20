Ohio University fires coach Brian Smith over ‘serious professional misconduct’

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
What NFL games are on today: Week 16 Saturday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Game 1-Alabama at Oklahoma
Alabama rallies from 17-point deficit to beat Oklahoma 34-24 in College Football Playoff
Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal2_251220.jpg
Pedro’s clinical run levels CHE at two-all v. NEW
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251220.jpg
James’ ‘perfect’ free kick pulls one back for CHE
nbc_pl_newgoal2_251220.jpg
Woltemade’s clever finish doubles Newcastle’s lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
What NFL games are on today: Week 16 Saturday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Game 1-Alabama at Oklahoma
Alabama rallies from 17-point deficit to beat Oklahoma 34-24 in College Football Playoff
Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal2_251220.jpg
Pedro’s clinical run levels CHE at two-all v. NEW
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251220.jpg
James’ ‘perfect’ free kick pulls one back for CHE
nbc_pl_newgoal2_251220.jpg
Woltemade’s clever finish doubles Newcastle’s lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Ohio University fires coach Brian Smith over ‘serious professional misconduct’

  
Published December 20, 2025 09:44 AM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Football coach Brian Smith was fired Wednesday by Ohio University, which cited “serious professional misconduct.”

Smith had been placed on indefinite leave on Dec. 1. The university said it terminated Smith’s contract for cause following an administrative review that found him “engaging in serious professional misconduct and participating in activities that reflect unfavorably” on the school. It did not provide specifics.

Rex Elliott, who is Smith’s attorney, said in a statement that: “We vigorously dispute Ohio University’s grounds for the termination for cause of Coach Brian Smith.

“He is shocked and dismayed by this turn of events, and we plan to fight this wrongful termination to protect his good name. Coach Smith is an ethical man who has done an exemplary job for the University. He wants nothing but the best for the players, coaches, and the entire Bobcat community.”

The 45-year old Smith was named the head coach on Dec. 18, 2024, after Tim Albin left to become the coach at Charlotte. Smith came to Ohio as running backs coach and passing game coordinator in 2022, then was promoted to associate head coach in 2023 and offensive coordinator in 2024.

The Bobcats went 9-4 under Smith, including a win in last year’s Cure Bowl over Jacksonville State and a 17-10 victory over West Virginia this season.

Defensive coordinator John Hauser will serve as interim coach for the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 23 against UNLV. The search for a permanent coach is underway.