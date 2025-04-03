 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Texas Rangers v Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stock Watch: Who challenges Sebastian Walcott for No. 1 prospect status in 2026?
SKI-NORDIC-WORLD-2025-CCOUNTRY-RELAY-MEN
Norway leads the way in 2025 winter sports world championships medals
Thumbnail
How to watch the Masters Tournament 2025: Schedule, streams, ‘Live From’ times

Top Clips

nbc_csu_mccordminset_250403.jpg
How McCord ‘paints a picture’ in the huddle
nbc_csu_mccordthrowing_250403.jpg
McCord: ‘Trust in teammates’ allows me to rip it
nbc_pft_hendricksonrightpriceV2_250403.jpg
Evaluating right price for Hendrickson’s next deal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Texas Rangers v Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stock Watch: Who challenges Sebastian Walcott for No. 1 prospect status in 2026?
SKI-NORDIC-WORLD-2025-CCOUNTRY-RELAY-MEN
Norway leads the way in 2025 winter sports world championships medals
Thumbnail
How to watch the Masters Tournament 2025: Schedule, streams, ‘Live From’ times

Top Clips

nbc_csu_mccordminset_250403.jpg
How McCord ‘paints a picture’ in the huddle
nbc_csu_mccordthrowing_250403.jpg
McCord: ‘Trust in teammates’ allows me to rip it
nbc_pft_hendricksonrightpriceV2_250403.jpg
Evaluating right price for Hendrickson’s next deal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Wimbledon plans to upgrade the fans’ favorite hill for 150th anniversary

  
Published April 3, 2025 11:40 AM

LONDON — The spectator-friendly hill next to No. 1 Court at Wimbledon has a facelift planned in time for the grass-court Grand Slam’s 150th anniversary.

The grassy slope is an iconic and coveted area at the All England Club, where thousands of fans without tickets to the main stadiums often gather to watch the action on a giant video screen. When a British player has done particularly well the hill has been dubbed Henman Hill and Murray Mound.

The club said it planned enhancement works to begin after next year’s tournament, and the new-look hill should be ready to welcome guests in 2027, when Wimbledon will mark its 150th anniversary.

Consultation with local residents is scheduled before the planning application is submitted, the club added.

The works aim to improve wheelchair access, provide more seating, and improve visibility.

“These changes will allow for an expanded capacity with a 20% increase in guests enjoying use of the space,” the club said. “The environment in and around the Hill will be enhanced by removing existing paths and replacing them with permeable pathways, as well as introducing sun shading and rain cover via a new pergola.”

The area was nicknamed Henman Hill for Tim Henman while he was reaching four semifinals. The nickname shifted to Andy Murray, who ended the country’s 77-year wait for a homegrown men’s winner when he took the 2013 title.